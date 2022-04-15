 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man questioned in sexual assault case in northwest Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A person of interest turned himself in to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

The sheriff’s department asked the public for help looking for a man who reportedly made crude comments to a woman walking her dog and touched her inappropriately on March 10 in the area of Oldfather and Massingale roads.

In a news release, the sheriff’s department thanked the public for their help, stating that they received several tips which helped identify the person of interest in the investigation.

The man has made a statement to detectives and the investigation remains ongoing, the sheriff's department said. Authorities did not release the man's name and he has not been arrested.

