Man remains hospitalized months after hit-and-run crash in Tucson

Tucson Police are looking for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an elderly man with life-threatening injuries in January.

On Jan. 14, a vehicle which appeared to be a gray, four-door 2016-2020 Honda Civic struck an elderly man in a crosswalk at East Golf Links and South Harrison roads, police said. The man is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said on April 6.

The driver, who left before police arrived, is described to be a white woman, medium to heavy set and possibly in her late 20s, police said. She also had light-colored hair in a ponytail and was wearing a pink shirt, gray open jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

