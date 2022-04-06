 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man remains hospitalized months after hit-and-run crash in Tucson

Tucson police said the suspect vehicle appears to be a gray, four-door 2016-2020 Honda Civic.

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tucson Police are looking for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an elderly man with life-threatening injuries in January.

On Jan. 14, a vehicle which appeared to be a gray, four-door 2016-2020 Honda Civic struck an elderly man in a crosswalk at East Golf Links and South Harrison roads, police said. The man is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said on April 6.

The driver, who left before police arrived, is described to be a white woman, medium to heavy set and possibly in her late 20s, police said. She also had light-colored hair in a ponytail and was wearing a pink shirt, gray open jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

