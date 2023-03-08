The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after students at a northwest-side elementary school reported they believed a man was following them home.

On March 1, a student at DeGrazia Elementary School, 5051 W. Overton Road, told deputies they believed they were possibly being followed home by a man.

The student saw the man both walking and driving in the neighborhood near the school multiple times, but the man never initiated contact, an agency news release said.

Deputies received another report from students on March 6 about a similar encounter.

Authorities describe the man as white and possibly in his 50s or late 60s. He is said to have a medium to thin build, between 5’7 and 6’0, with gray hair and a goatee. He is associated with a midsize single cab pickup truck.

“We would like to remind parents to talk to their children about being watchful and aware of their surroundings,” the news release said. “Children are encouraged to report any suspicious observations to their parents, school staff, or police.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.