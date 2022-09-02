 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man riding dirt bike dies in crash on Tucson's south side

A man riding a dirt bike died after he collided with a vehicle on Tucson’s south side Thursday night. The driver was arrested.

At about 9 p.m. Sept. 1, Conrado Valenzuela, 24, was riding a dirt bike south on Nogales Highway near East Saint Katherines Court, south of the Tucson airport, when Krissy Ibrahim, 24, who was driving a Volkswagen sedan north on Nogales Highway, attempted to make a left turn and collided with Valenzuela.

Pima County sheriff deputies rendered aid to Valenzuela, however, he succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release from the department.

Ibrahim exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested, the department said. She is facing charges of manslaughter, causing death by motor vehicle and driving under the influence, the sheriff’s department said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

