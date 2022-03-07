Man running across Prince Road killed in hit-and-run

Arizona Daily Star
Tucson police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say fled after fatally hitting a man running across West Prince Road Saturday night.
Thomas Joseph Lemburg, 54, was struck just after 9:30 p.m. as he ran across Prince, near North Flowing Wells Road, police said in a news release.
Lemburg was struck in the curb lane as he ran south mid-block.
No description of the vehicle that hit Lemburg was available.
Anyone with information is asked t call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
