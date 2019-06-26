A Sells man was sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to attacking a pregnant woman with a hammer in 2017, officials say.
Eli Lawrence Manuel, 30, was accused of wielding the hammer used to strike the Tohono O'odham woman's forehead and stomach during an incident on July 6, 2017, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Arizona.
Manuel pleaded guilty on March 6 and was later sentenced to 31 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon at the Tohono O'odham Nation Indian Reservation.
Manuel's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, officials said.