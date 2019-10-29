A man was sentenced recently to 20 years in prison for killing a woman on the same day of his release from prison in 2018, according to a Pima County court document.
David James Bohart, 35, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to second-degree murder involving domestic violence in the stabbing of Marika L. Jones, 49, on Nov. 19, 2018.
Bohart was arrested Nov. 23, two days after Tucson police received a tip from a unidentified man who reported a possible killing at Jones’ midtown home, police said in 2018.
Once inside the home, police found Jones’ body as well as an Arizona prison records file on Bohart.
Bohart had been released from prison on the day of the killing after serving three years for a dangerous drug conviction, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections website.
There was also a warrant for Bohart’s arrest for failure to check into a state treatment facility, police said.
Officers arrested Bohart at a Tucson hotel.