A man involved in the 2017 death of an infant was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.
Ivan Alejandro Portillo Herrera received the 10-year sentence for manslaughter and a lifetime of probation for child abuse, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.
Baby Jose Valenzuela, who died on Mother’s Day in 2017, had severe and chronic head trauma, the Arizona Daily Star reported at the time.
Herrera and the baby's mother, Salma Rodriguez, were arrested on felony child abuse charges May 12, 2017 and indicted on first-degree murder charges 10 days later. Both took a plea deal on reduced a charge of manslaughter.
Rodriguez's sentencing is scheduled for September 3.
Herrera is in the country illegally and will be on Immigration and Customs Enforcement's caseload, LoGalbo said. He will likely be deported as soon as he is released from prison.