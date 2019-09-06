Ruling
heliopix

A Nogales, Sonora man was sentenced to prison after officials say he tried to smuggle assault-style rifles into Mexico through the Mariposa port of entry last year. 

Ricardo Alberto Ruiz Pelayo, 24, previously pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful smuggling goods from the United States. 

On Sept. 13, 2018, Ruiz Pelayo was attempting to cross from Nogales, Arizona, to Nogales, Sonora, when he was stopped for a vehicle inspection, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release. Officials found three AR-15 style assault rifles and two Glock handguns in his car, in addition to three magazine clips, the release said. 

Ruiz Pelayo was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years' supervised release. Although he was residing lawfully in the U.S. at the time of his arrest, he will be deported to Mexico after his prison sentence. 

