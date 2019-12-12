A man was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling $7,800 worth of meth in the parking lots of Foothills and Tucson mall, officials say.

Jesus Gabriel Rodriguez-Valenzuela, 40, was convicted of three counts each of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and money laundering, as well as one count each of conspiracy and illegally conducting an enterprise.

A photo of the meth confiscated during the investigation.

Authorities found Rodriguez-Valenzuela supplied one pound of meth to a dealer at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

The pair would meet two other times at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Rd., to exchange two pounds of meth. The meetups occurred between Feb. 28 and March 21, 2018, the news release said.

The drug dealer then sold the drugs for $2,600 a pound to undercover officers with the Tucson Police Department.

The dealer is still under investigation, officials said.

