A third man has been sentenced in the the fatal stabbing of a fellow inmate during a brutal attack at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson, according to court documents.
Scott Mitchell Elrod, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in the stabbing of Joseph Zawacki, 46, while the men were in the prison courtyard in September 2017. Elrod was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years.
Arizona Department of Corrections officers said Zawacki was targeted by Ryan Wayne Bohannon, 31, Christopher Gregory Simpson, 33 and Tim Westly Weaver, 52, in an early-morning attack, according to Daily Star archives.
During their response to the scene, officers noticed Simpson, Weaver and Bohannon had blood on their clothes as they ran away to the recreation bathroom. Once inside, they attempted to dispose of four 11-inch prison shanks with cloth handles, according to court documents.
Zawacki was stabbed 50 times during the attack, according to Daily Star archives.
Elrod was found in the recreation yard. A subsequent search of his cell led detectives to his tennis shoes, which had drops of Zawacki's blood on them.
Further interviews and video evidence confirmed Elrod was the fourth inmate involved, according to court documents.
After catching the men in the bathroom, their clothes were tested and officials confirmed Zawacki's blood was on them.
The four inmates were initially facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, and promoting prison contraband in the attack.
Simpson was sentenced in July to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal for second-degree murder. He was already serving a 14-year sentence for burglar and dangerous drug violations, according to Daily Star archives.
Bohannon accepted a plea deal in May, receiving a sentence of 16 consecutive years after a 24-year sentence for drug charges, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Weaver's court case is headed for trial in spring 2020. State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against him. He is already serving a life sentence for two first-degree murder convictions for incidents committed in 1995.
Elrod was serving a 13-year sentence for burglary after prison sentences for armed robbery and drug charges, according to Daily Star archives.