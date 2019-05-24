crime scene tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was wounded Friday in a gang-related shooting that prompted a car crash, Tucson police say.

Officers who responded to a single-vehicle crash about 10 a.m. in the 5500 South Forgeus Avenue and soon realized that a gang-related shooting led to the wreck.

A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.

Smith said a teenage boy was taken into custody.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Officers did not have an update on the hospitalized man's condition as of Friday night.

+86 Southern Arizona police mug shots 2019
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara