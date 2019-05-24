A man was wounded Friday in a gang-related shooting that prompted a car crash, Tucson police say.
Officers who responded to a single-vehicle crash about 10 a.m. in the 5500 South Forgeus Avenue and soon realized that a gang-related shooting led to the wreck.
A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.
Smith said a teenage boy was taken into custody.
Officers did not have an update on the hospitalized man's condition as of Friday night.