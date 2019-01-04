Police say a man shot at a plainclothes Tucson police officer attempting a traffic stop for speeding Friday night.
The officer observed the man speeding passed his unmarked police vehicle near Iowa Street and 11th Avenue at about 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Dugan said the man shot at the officer after stopping in a nearby neighborhood following a vehicle pursuit. The officer was not injured in the shooting, Dugan said, adding that the officer did not return fire.
The man then led officers near 38th Street and 4th Avenue where he left his disabled vehicle and fled on foot.
Police are searching for the suspect as of midnight Saturday.
No further information has been released