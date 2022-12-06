Man shot and killed by Tucson Police

A man was shot and killed by Tucson Police on the city’s west side Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in 500 block of West Rillito Street, near North 13th Avenue. Police learned the suspect was armed inside a residence and ordered him to exit.

The man eventually exited the residence and fired in the direction of officers, causing them to return fire and strike him, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or community members were injured in the shooting, police said.

The names of the suspect and the officers involved were not released.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is the primary investigating agency. TPD's Office of Professional Standards will conduct an internal investigation