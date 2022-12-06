 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man shot and killed by Tucson Police

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot and killed by Tucson Police on the city’s west side Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in 500 block of West Rillito Street, near North 13th Avenue. Police learned the suspect was armed inside a residence and ordered him to exit.

The man eventually exited the residence and fired in the direction of officers, causing them to return fire and strike him, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or community members were injured in the shooting, police said.

The names of the suspect and the officers involved were not released.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is the primary investigating agency. TPD's Office of Professional Standards will conduct an internal investigation

People are also reading…

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany and Italy kick off beloved holiday traditions with marathons and markets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News