Man shot and killed in midtown Tucson

A man was shot and killed in midtown Tucson Saturday morning, Tucson police say.
Reports to police about a shooting in a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Alvernon Way, north of East Grant Road, started coming in shortly after 5:15 a.m.
Darryl Hughes, 59, died a short time later at the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.