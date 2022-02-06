 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in midtown Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot and killed in midtown Tucson Saturday morning, Tucson police say.

Reports to police about a shooting in a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Alvernon Way, north of East Grant Road, started coming in shortly after 5:15 a.m.

Darryl Hughes, 59, died a short time later at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

