Man shot and killed on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man who crashed after being struck by gunfire on Tucson’s south side has died.

On October 7, officers found Marcus Nino, 22, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside of a gold Jeep after they responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and East Benson Highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that Nino was traveling north on South Sixth Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, causing him to veer off the roadway and collide with a guardrail, Tucson police said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Detectives are currently working to determine a motive.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

