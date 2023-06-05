Tucson police are investigating the fatal shooting early Sunday of a 46-year-old man.
Officers found Rahsann Avant fatally wounded about 1:00 a.m. while answering a reporting of a shooting near West Alto Place and North 15th Avenue, an area near Interstate 10 and West Speedway, police said in a news release Monday.
No details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available. Monday.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
The incident marks the 28th homicide in the city so far this year, police said. There were 33 homicides in Tucson during the same period in 2022.
Eddie Celaya is a cannabis writer and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.