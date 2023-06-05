Tucson police are investigating the fatal shooting early Sunday of a 46-year-old man.

Officers found Rahsann Avant fatally wounded about 1:00 a.m. while answering a reporting of a shooting near West Alto Place and North 15th Avenue, an area near Interstate 10 and West Speedway, police said in a news release Monday.

No details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available. Monday.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

The incident marks the 28th homicide in the city so far this year, police said. There were 33 homicides in Tucson during the same period in 2022.