Man shot at midtown Tucson apartment complex
A Tucson Police Department Crime Scene photographer takes pictures of a shooting in front of Las Casitas Village Apartments, 4100 E. 29th St., while residents watch from their apartment in Tucson, Ariz. on July 7th, 2021.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in front of Las Casitas Village Apartments near 4100 East 29th Street.

A 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital shortly after. The severity of his injuries have not been released, according to the Tucson Police Department spokesperson.

Police currently do not have a suspect in custody.

Parts of East 29th Street and West of South Columbus Boulevard have been closed while police investigate. 

 

