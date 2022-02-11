 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot by DPS trooper on I-10, north of Tucson, identified
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The man who was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday has been identified.

Anthony Parker, 48, from Hood River, Oregon, was armed with a gun when DPS attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 10, near Orange Grove Road, on Monday, the Marana Police Department said. 

Parker barricaded himself in his vehicle and DPS SWAT responded to negotiate with him.

After several hours, police said Parker presented a lethal threat and was shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Officials did not release the name of the trooper involved in the shooting.

Marana Police and Oro Valley Police are handling the criminal investigation.

