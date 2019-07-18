A man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an officer shot him while he attempted to flee a traffic stop in Tucson’s south side, officials say.
At around 4:45 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be associated with a wanted suspect said Sergeant Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman. Officers pulled the maroon sedan over at a McDonalds at 5225 S. Palo Verde Road.
When the officers were walking up to the car, the suspect sped out of the parking lot and onto Palo Verde Road, Dugan said.
On his way out of the parking lot, the man hit an officer who was on foot. He also sideswiped an occupied car leaving the McDonalds. The officer and the people in the vehicle were not injured, Dugan said.
An officer in an unmarked car intentionally crashed into the man’s car on Palo Verde Road.
After the crash, at least one officer shot his weapon, striking the suspect, Dugan said. Officers began rendering aid, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.
Officials did not say what charges the suspect could face or what he was wanted for when they conducted the traffic stop. Dugan said he did not know whether the suspect had a weapon.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are conducting interviews with several witnesses. Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
Palo Verde Road was closed at around 5 p.m. from Irvington Road to Nebraska Stravenue in Tucson's south side. Dugan said the road would remain closed for about another two hours as of 9 p.m.