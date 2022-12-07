Man shot dead by Tucson police in domestic violence call

Tucson police shot and killed a man following a domestic disturbance at a southside apartment complex early Wednesday, officials say.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers went to an apartment complex at 5515 South Forgeus Avenue, near South Tucson Boulevard and East Drexel Road, after several calls about a domestic disturbance.

The first call said a man had forced his way into the victim’s apartment, police said.

Police say they learned the man was acting erratic, was armed with a "sharp instrument" and had forced his way back into the residence. While he was inside, police say he stabbed several objects and fought with a neighbor.

Officers found the man in front of the apartment holding a knife while the victim hid inside, police say.

The man ignored several demands to drop the knife. Police say they used a nonlethal beanbag shotgun to try and get the man to drop the knife, police said.

The effort was unsuccessful and police say they shot the man as he tried to get back into the apartment.

Officers then tried to save the man but he died at the scene.

No one else was wounded in the incident. Neither the slain man nor the officers had been identified Wednesday morning.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be the primary agency investigating the criminal portion of the incident. Tucson police will conduct an internal investigation.

Wednesday's shooting is the third fatal incident this week involving law enforcement in the area.

On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed by Tucson Police after they said he fired a gun toward officers.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper also shot and killed a man near Arivaca on Sunday following a confrontation during a traffic stop.