Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was shot in the arm Saturday afternoon in Tucson's south side, officials said. 

Just before 4 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man shot in the arm in the 3600 block of Drexel Road, between Palo Verde Road and Benson Highway, said deputy James Allerton, Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman. 

The victim told deputies he didn't know who shot him, Allerton said. Medical units with Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital. He was in stable condition, Allerton said. 

No one has been arrested in the incident. 

This an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.