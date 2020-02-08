Man shot, killed at apartment complex in central Tucson

A man died after being shot in an apartment complex in central Tucson Friday night, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Craycroft Road around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting, Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman said. When they arrived, they found a man in his early 20’s with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The man was alert and talking with officers, Dugan said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after.

There are no suspects in connection to this incident, Dugan said. Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.