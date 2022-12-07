Man shot, killed by DPS trooper was from Tucson

Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper near Arivaca on Sunday.

Mark Limon, 18, of Tucson, was shot and killed on Dec. 4 following a confrontation with a trooper west of Arivaca Road. Limon was driving the large sport utility vehicle the trooper had stopped due to multiple traffic violations and suspected criminal activity, the DPS said.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, a passenger opened the door and confronted the trooper. The trooper then gave demands to Limon to cooperate and turn off the vehicle while he was trying to control the passenger, resulting in the trooper pointing his gun at Limon, a news release from the DPS said.

Limon then accelerated away and the trooper fired one round since he and the passenger were partially in and out of the vehicle. It was not apparent to the trooper that Limon was struck since the vehicle continued east on Arivaca Road, the news release said.

The trooper, who was injured, ran back to his vehicle and pursued Limon for a mile before they finally stopped. As the trooper conducted a high-risk stop and gave commands to the eight other occupants, he realized Limon was wounded from the shooting, the news release said.

The trooper got Limon out of the vehicle and rendered aid, but he was pronounced dead. Initial investigation indicated that Limon was involved in human smuggling, the news release said.

The name of the trooper has not been released.