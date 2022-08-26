Man shot, killed by Tucson police officer

A man was shot and killed by a Tucson police officer while they were conducting surveillance at a southside Circle K on Thursday.

On Aug. 26, officers from the SWAT team along with detectives were conducting surveillance on an armed robbery suspect at the 6000 block of South Park Avenue, near East Bilby Road. Officers followed him into the Circle K and attempted to detain him.

When officers contacted the man, he displayed a weapon, resulting in officers discharging their firearms and striking the suspect, police said.

Officers rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has taken over the investigation and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be the lead agency.