Man shot, killed by Tucson police officer

Shooting, Park, 2002

Tucson Police investigators at a shooting scene at a Circle K store, Bilby Road and Park Ave., on Thursday.

 Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot and killed by a Tucson police officer while they were conducting surveillance at a southside Circle K on Thursday.

On Aug. 26, officers from the SWAT team along with detectives were conducting surveillance on an armed robbery suspect at the 6000 block of South Park Avenue, near East Bilby Road. Officers followed him into the Circle K and attempted to detain him.

When officers contacted the man, he displayed a weapon, resulting in officers discharging their firearms and striking the suspect, police said.

Officers rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has taken over the investigation and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be the lead agency.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

