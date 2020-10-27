Man shot, killed during attempted car theft, Tucson police say

The accomplice of a suspected vehicle thief was shot and killed during a confrontation with an armed vehicle owner Monday night, the Tucson Police Department said.
Christiaan Miguel Silva, 27, died near the scene of the Oct. 26 incident that began around 10:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Calle Joya de Ventura.
The suspect, 35-year-old David Anthony Santos-Esqueda, is facing charges of attempted vehicle theft, attempted third-degree burglary and first-degree murder.
Police said Santos-Esqueda was captured on a home security camera trying to break into a vehicle parked outside a dwelling while Silva waited a few yards away behind the wheel of a white Jeep, police said.
One of the home's occupants came outside with a gun to confront Santos-Esqueda and fired shots that struck Silva, who fled with the suspect in the Jeep but died less than a mile away, police said.
The investigation continues and additional charges may be filed, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.