Man shot, killed during attempted car theft, Tucson police say
Man shot, killed during attempted car theft, Tucson police say

Christiaan Miguel Silva, 27, died near the scene of the Oct. 26 incident

The accomplice of a suspected vehicle thief was shot and killed during a confrontation with an armed vehicle owner Monday night, the Tucson Police Department said.

Christiaan Miguel Silva, 27, died near the scene of the Oct. 26 incident that began around 10:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Calle Joya de Ventura.

The suspect, 35-year-old David Anthony Santos-Esqueda, is facing charges of attempted vehicle theft, attempted third-degree burglary and first-degree murder.

Police said Santos-Esqueda was captured on a home security camera trying to break into a vehicle parked outside a dwelling while Silva waited a few yards away behind the wheel of a white Jeep, police said.

One of the home's occupants came outside with a gun to confront Santos-Esqueda and fired shots that struck Silva, who fled with the suspect in the Jeep but died less than a mile away, police said.

The investigation continues and additional charges may be filed, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.

