Man shot to death at apartment complex on Tucson's north side
alert

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot to death on Tucson’s north side Saturday morning.

Rene Romero, 42, succumbed to his injuries and died at Banner-University Medical Center, Tucson Police said.

On Feb. 12, around 9:20 a.m., police received several 911 calls reporting a shooting and a possible victim in a vehicle. When officers arrived at the rear parking lot of an apartment complex, located at 102 W. Roger Road, near Oracle Road, they found Romero in a vehicle with gunshot trauma.

Romero was then taken to Banner UMC with life-threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives believe that a dispute took place in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

