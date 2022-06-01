Man shot to death at south side motel

A man was shot to death Tuesday evening at a motel on Tucson’s south side.

Just after 4 p.m. officers arrived at a motel at 755 E. Benson Highway, where they found the man. He was unresponsive and several bystanders were attempting to render aid, Tucson police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was apparently involved in a dispute with an individual prior to being shot, police said. After the shooting, the gunman, described as a man in his 30s, was seen running south from the motel.

The identity of the person who was shot is being withheld pending next of kin notification, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

