Man shot to death at southside apartment complex

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot to death following a dispute at an apartment complex on Tucson’s south side Wednesday night.

On June 29 just after 8:15 p.m., Tucson police arrived at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Ajo Way, near South Freedom Drive, and found Israel Gallardo, 28, with gunshot trauma. Gallardo was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives learned that Gallardo was involved in a dispute within the complex, police said. The argument continued into the courtyard where a physical confrontation occurred and shots were fired, striking Gallardo.

The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival, police said.

Detectives believe there was a large gathering in the courtyard area when the incident happened and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

