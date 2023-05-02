A man was shot to death following a confrontation last week at a park on Tucson’s south side.
Officers went to the 5900 block of South Liberty Avenue, near South 12th Avenue, about 7 p.m. April 28 after receiving several 911 calls reporting gunshots. They found Paul Hernandez, 42, shot in a nearby alleyway, a news release Tuesday from Tucson police said.
Hernandez died at the scene.
Hernandez was involved in a confrontation with a group of individuals at a nearby park when shots were fired, the news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
So far this year, Tucson police have investigated 26 homicides, which is two more than at the same time last year.
