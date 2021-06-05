Man shot to death in confrontation with police at Tucson park

Tucson police responding to a domestic dispute report Friday night at a city park say a man was shot and killed by an officer during a confrontation.
The incident started about 8:15 p.m. when police were flagged down about the dispute at Jesse Owens Park, 400 S. Sarnoff Drive, near East Broadway and South Pantano Road.
A man in the park was contacted and soon after he was shot, Tucson police said in a news release.
The man died at the park.
Neither an officer nor bystanders was wounded in the shooting, police said.
More details are expected later Saturday.
