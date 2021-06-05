Man shot to death in confrontation with police at Tucson park

Tucson police responding to a domestic dispute report Friday night at a city park say a man was shot and killed by an officer during a confrontation.

The incident started about 8:15 p.m. when police were flagged down about the dispute at Jesse Owens Park, 400 S. Sarnoff Drive, near East Broadway and South Pantano Road.

A man in the park was contacted and soon after he was shot, Tucson police said in a news release.

The man died at the park.

Neither an officer nor bystanders was wounded in the shooting, police said.

More details are expected later Saturday.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.