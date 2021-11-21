Man shot to death on Tucson's southwest side

A man was shot to death on Tucson’s south side early Sunday morning, police say.
The man was found about 6 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Mission Road, near West Drexel Road, following calls to police about gunfire in the area, Tucson police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details about the shooting were not immediately available Sunday morning.
No arrests have been made and police ask that anyone with information call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
A homicide investigation is underway at 5505 S. Mission Rd. Just before 6 a.m., Officers responded to a shooting call & located an adult male with gunshot trauma. The victim has passed away from his injuries. No suspects are in custody & anyone with info should call 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/zRm2g8lEqT— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) November 21, 2021