 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot to death Sunday on Tucson's west side
top story

Man shot to death Sunday on Tucson's west side

Michael Allen Grant

 Photo courtesy of Tucson Police Department

A man was shot to death in an alley on Tucson's west side Sunday, police said. 

About 10:30 p.m., officers were in the area of North Stone Avenue and East Helen Street when they heard gunfire, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

The officers along with Pima Community College Police Department officers responded to the shooting scene. 

Andres Adrian Trujillo, 36, died on scene, police said. 

Michael Allen Grant, 27, was found running from the scene and was detained, police said. Detectives interviewed Grant and determined he was the shooting suspect.

Grant was arrested and booked into jail where he faces second-degree murder charges, police said. 

Trujillo and Grant were arguing in a business parking lot then in an alley before the shooting, police said. 

Tucson police detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News