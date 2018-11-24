Cochise County Sheriff's officials say a man was shot while aiding a stranded couple with a flat tire north of Willcox Saturday morning.
At about 4 a.m., authorities were dispatched to Highway 191 at mile post 90 for a 55-year-old man injured in a shooting. Paramedics took him to a Tucson hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body, a sheriff's office news release said.
The man told authorities he stopped after seeing an older couple inside a van on the side of the road. He was attempting to help when another vehicle stopped and four men approached them.
A verbal altercation occurred before one of the men shot him, the news release said. The man said he lost consciousness and woke up alone on the ground.
No further information has been released in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to the call the office at (520) 432-9500.