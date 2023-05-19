The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man they say allegedly exposed himself at a park.

On May 14, the the department received a 911 call about man at Brandi Fenton Park exposing himself. The park is on East River Road and North Dodge Boulevard.

A similar 911 call was made about an exposure at the same park on Thursday, May 18.

The sheriff’s department is asking the public for help identifying the man who is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old. He is about 180 pounds and was seen riding a beige mountain bike.

He was also seen wearing a white hat, maroon shorts, black shoes and a black backpack, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.