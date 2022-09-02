Man stabbed to death outside of a Tucson Family Dollar store

A man died after he was stabbed outside of a Family Dollar on Tucson’s south side Wednesday night.

On Aug. 31, Tucson police were called to the parking lot of a Family Dollar, 5713 S. Park Ave., and found Tyron Jvon Podzemny, 45, with stab wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, Podzenmy died at the scene.

Investigators learned that Podzemny had been loitering outside of the store and was seen repeatedly pulling the door handles of a vehicle in the parking lot, police said. Store staff called 911 and a physical confrontation ensued when Podzemny was told to leave.

After their initial review of the incident, detectives were in contact with all involved parties and have not made any arrests, police said. Once the investigation is complete, detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges.