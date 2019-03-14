Tucson Police Department officers search for evidence the yard of a house on E. Roger Rd & N. Vine Ave. where Tucson Fire Department and Northwest Fire District responded to a fire on March 14, 2019. Firefighters said a women with gunshot wounds was found in the front yard.

After fighting with a neighbor, a Tucson man threw flammable devices at two neighbors' homes, then shot and critically wounded a woman before shooting himself, police said.

Both the woman and the shooter, who are north-side neighbors in their 50s, were taken to with life-threatening gunshot wounds to a hospital, police said.

Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson Police Department spokesman, gave the following account:

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of East Duke Street, near East Roger Road and North Mountain Avenue.

Crews reported a small fire was under control, and Tucson police were called to the scene.

Police learned that after getting into an altercation with a neighbor, the man threw at least two flammable devices at two neighbors' homes. At least two homes caught fire.

Soon after, the same man shot the woman and then shot himself.

Police have been called to the area in the past to deal with "multiple incidents" involving the man and neighborhood disputes.

No further information was immediately released.

