Man struck and killed by car during fight outside Tucson-area bar

A man died after being struck by a car during a brawl in the parking lot of a bar southwest of Tucson, officials say.

Deputies found the injured man while responding to a call about 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a fight outside Brat's Bar, 5975 South Western Way Circle, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The bar is near West Bopp and South Kinney roads.

The man was fighting outside the bar when the collision occurred, a department news release said.

He died later at a hospital.

The man's name has not been released.

The investigation continues, but the department said Monday that there are no outstanding suspects in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

