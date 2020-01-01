Man struck and killed while walking on Tucson's NW side

A man was struck and killed Wednesday on Tucson's northwest side, and authorities say they are investigating whether the driver was impaired.

Geoffrey Velez, 20, was walking along North La Cholla Boulevard, south of North Fountains Avenue about 6:15 a.m. when he was struck by a car.

Velez was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy James Allerton, a spokesman with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The driver, Maurice Williams, 30, was determined to be impaired and manslaughter is among the charges he could face, Allerton said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

