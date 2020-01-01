You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man struck and killed while walking on Tucson's NW side
top story

Man struck and killed while walking on Tucson's NW side

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was struck and killed Wednesday on Tucson's northwest side, and authorities say they are investigating whether the driver was impaired.

Geoffrey Velez, 20, was walking along North La Cholla Boulevard, south of North Fountains Avenue about 6:15 a.m. when he was struck by a car.

Velez was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy James Allerton, a spokesman with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The driver, Maurice Williams, 30, was determined to be impaired and manslaughter is among the charges he could face, Allerton said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News