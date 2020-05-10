Man struck and killed by SUV during argument at Tucson convenience store

A 41-year-old Tucson man died after being struck by the SUV following an argument outside of a convenience store on the city's south side, police say.
The incident started about 6 p.m. Saturday when Jesus Alberto Quevedo got into an argument with an unidentified man at the Circle K store near the corner of West Valencia Road and South Sixth Avenue, police said in a news release Sunday.
During the confrontation, Quevedo followed the man to a Lincoln Navigator parked at the store as the man got into the passenger side of the vehicle. As the driver, Adrian Gilbert Manriquez, 27, tried to leave, police say Quevedo stepped in front of the SUV and slammed his hands on the hood.
Manriquez struck Quevedo with the vehicle and drove away, police said.
Quevedo died later at the hospital.
Manriquez was arrested a short time after the incident at his home. He was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal crash, police said.
