A man officials say was involved in a hit and run collision that critically injured a child has been arrested.

Christopher Allen Mills, 54, turned himself in to law enforcement Tuesday and was booked into the Pima County jail on a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious physical injury, Tucson police said.

Investigators say Mills was driving a pickup truck in the 3600 block of East Drexel Manor Stravenue, near East Benson Highway and South Palo Verde Road, on April 20 when he stuck a child riding her scooter in the road.

The driver fled before police arrived.