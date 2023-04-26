A man officials say was involved in a hit and run collision that critically injured a child has been arrested.
Christopher Allen Mills, 54, turned himself in to law enforcement Tuesday and was booked into the Pima County jail on a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious physical injury, Tucson police said.
Investigators say Mills was driving a pickup truck in the 3600 block of East Drexel Manor Stravenue, near East Benson Highway and South Palo Verde Road, on April 20 when he stuck a child riding her scooter in the road.
The driver fled before police arrived.
The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said Wednesday there are no updates on the child's condition.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com
