A Tucson man was sentenced to three years probation after he lied to federal agents about buying the weapon used in a mass shooting that left four people dead, including a Pima County constable.

Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, was sentenced last week to a time-served and three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said. He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Aug. 25, Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and Lind Commons apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath, 28, were shot and killed by Gavin Lee Stansell, 2. Martinez-Garibay was serving Stansell with an eviction notice when he opened fire on the women.

Stansell also killed Elijah Miranda, 25, a bystander, before turning the gun on himself.

Following the shooting, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives started an investigation into the purchase of the firearm used in the mass shooting. They say Quintana purchased the firearm's lower receiver in November 2021, the news release said.

Quintana had also filled out a form stating that he was the true purchaser of the lower receiver and was not getting it on behalf of another person.

Quintana had told federal agents that he purchased the lower receiver for himself. After agents showed him text messages that contradicted his story, he admitted to lying and purchasing the lower receiver for Stansell, the news release said.

There is no evidence that Quintana knew Stansell’s intent.