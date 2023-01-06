Man wanted for robbing 3 people at various Chase Bank ATMs

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who robbed three different people at various Chase Bank ATMS last year on Tucson’s northwest side.

On Oct. 6 at 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Chase Bank near East River Road and North Campbell Avenue after receiving reports of a robbery. The victim used the walk-up ATM when a man approached her with a handgun and demanded money. The robber then fled, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

The victim described the robber as Hispanic, between the ages of 18 and 25. He also had black hair and was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, blue Adidas pants and black shoes.

On Oct. 25, deputies were called to the Chase Bank near North Oracle Road and West Rudasill Road for another report of a similar robbery. Like the one that happened earlier in the month, the victim was approached by a man who demanded money, the news release said.

A day later, deputies arrived at the Chase Bank at East River and North Campbell Avenue and were told the same armed robber approached another victim and demanded money after the victim had used the ATM. The robber was dressed in the same clothing as the previous two robberies, the news release said.

Detectives are currently asking the public for help in identifying the robber in these robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.