 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man wanted for robbing 3 people at various Chase Bank ATMs

This man is being sought for at least three armed robberies of people using Chase Bank ATMs on the northwest side last year.

 Courtesy of the Pima County Sheriff's Department

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who robbed three different people at various Chase Bank ATMS last year on Tucson’s northwest side.

On Oct. 6 at 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Chase Bank near East River Road and North Campbell Avenue after receiving reports of a robbery. The victim used the walk-up ATM when a man approached her with a handgun and demanded money. The robber then fled, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

The victim described the robber as Hispanic, between the ages of 18 and 25. He also had black hair and was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, blue Adidas pants and black shoes.

On Oct. 25, deputies were called to the Chase Bank near North Oracle Road and West Rudasill Road for another report of a similar robbery. Like the one that happened earlier in the month, the victim was approached by a man who demanded money, the news release said.

People are also reading…

A day later, deputies arrived at the Chase Bank at East River and North Campbell Avenue and were told the same armed robber approached another victim and demanded money after the victim had used the ATM. The robber was dressed in the same clothing as the previous two robberies, the news release said.

Detectives are currently asking the public for help in identifying the robber in these robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Coming back to smashed glass littering the pavement or an empty parking spot where your car used to be is a terrible feeling, but PennyGem’s Justin Kircher says there are some easy steps you can take to prevent future thefts.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

String of drug mafia murders rattles the Netherlands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News