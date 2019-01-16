The man who police were searching for in a case of possible child abuse turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, officials say.
David Clark, 35, was arrested on Jan. 16 on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor, failure to report child abuse, sexual assault, and continuous sexual abuse of a minor, the Sahuarita Police Department said in a news release.
Police had obtained arrest warrants for Clark and his wife Stephanie Clark after a domestic disturbance at a Green Valley home on Jan. 9. That investigation revealed allegations of possible child abuse and domestic violence.
Police arrested Stephanie Clark, 32, on Tuesday. She was booked into the Pima County jail on two counts of child abuse and two counts of failure to report child abuse.
She has since been released, according to a Sahuarita police news release. Clark was being taken to jail Wednesday afternoon, police said.