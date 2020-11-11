Man wanted in killing of Tucson woman arrested in Phoenix

A man wanted in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old Tucson woman in June has been arrested, police say.

About 10 p.m. June 1, Sabrina M. Arvizu, 20, was shot to death as she and several other people were outside a house in the 700 block of West Columbia Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way, police have said.

A felony warrant arrest for Christopher Guzman, 33, was issued Nov. 6. On Tuesday, Phoenix police apprehended Guzman, the Tucson Police Department said.

Tucson police detectives questioned Guzman in Phoenix and he was later booked into Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree murder charges, police said.

Guzman will be brought to Pima County and also faces unrelated felony charges from the Phoenix area, police said.

