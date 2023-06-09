The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man in connection with the shooting of two people Friday morning on Tucson’s northwest side, officials say.

Authorities learned about the shooting after a man and a woman went to a Marana hospital about 2:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

A search warrant was then served at a home in the 4200 block of West Calatrava Avenue, near North Camino de Oeste and West Linda Vista Boulevard, where the shooting is believed to have occurred, the release said.

William Vick, 45, is wanted in connection with the shooting, the release said. He is described as being 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds and having brown hair.

Anyone with information on Vick’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.