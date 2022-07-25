 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wanted in Tucson shooting dead in apparent suicide

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man wanted in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex is dead in an apparent suicide. 

Kristoffer David Seeger, 29, was named a suspect in the killing of 27-year-old Cody Seth Hinsley early Saturday morning at a midtown apartment complex, Tucson police said. 

Around 3 a.m., multiple reports came in about a shooting at the complex, 4100 E. 29th St. There, police found Hinsley dead. 

Police learned that Hinsely was in an ongoing disagreement with a group prior to the shooting and identified Seeger as the suspect.

On Sunday, just before 9 p.m., Tucson police were called to an east-side home for a report of a shooting. They found Seeger with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly thereafter. 

No additional suspects are being sought in the case. 

