Man wanted in Tucson shooting dead in apparent suicide

A man wanted in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex is dead in an apparent suicide.

Kristoffer David Seeger, 29, was named a suspect in the killing of 27-year-old Cody Seth Hinsley early Saturday morning at a midtown apartment complex, Tucson police said.

Around 3 a.m., multiple reports came in about a shooting at the complex, 4100 E. 29th St. There, police found Hinsley dead.

Police learned that Hinsely was in an ongoing disagreement with a group prior to the shooting and identified Seeger as the suspect.

On Sunday, just before 9 p.m., Tucson police were called to an east-side home for a report of a shooting. They found Seeger with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly thereafter.

No additional suspects are being sought in the case.

