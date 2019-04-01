The man shot and killed Sunday by a Marana police officer was stabbing a woman after having stabbed a man in the same house, officials said Monday.
The woman called 911 at 7:58 a.m. after police say Juan Padilla, 24, attacked a man inside a house in the 7400 block of West Crimson Ridge Drive, near North Silverbell Road. "The preliminary information received was a male suspect inside the home was stabbing another male," Marana police said in a news release Monday.
A police officer was at the house within three minutes and found a man in the front yard critically wounded with stab wounds. He told the officer two people were inside.
The officer could hear a woman screaming inside the house, the news release said.
Padilla was on top of the woman and stabbing her when the officer first confronted him, police said. The officer fired his gun after police say Padilla refused to drop his weapon.
Officials with Marana police and the Northwest Fire performed life-saving efforts on Padilla, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were wounded.
Padilla and the woman were guests at the home that belongs to the man found stabbed in the front yard, police say.
Police have not named the two people attacked nor released a possible motive.
Anyone with information can call Marana police at 382-2000 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.