Man who died in South Tucson police custody wanted in homicide

The man who died in South Tucson police custody was wanted in connection with a killing in Georgia, officials say.

Terrill Anton Jones died July 11, near South Sixth Avenue and East 36th Street after police officers tried to take him into custody. No cause of death has been released.

Local officials worked with Georgia law enforcement to confirm his identity, a news release from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said. The Smyrna Police Department in Georgia had an active warrant against Jones in connection with a homicide, officials said. Details about the Georgia case were not immediately available.

Similarly, details about what led to the encounter between Jones and local police were not released.