Man who fled Tucson hospital facing charges in fatal crash

A man involved in a fatal who walked away from a hospital while getting treatment for serious injuries has been arrested, Tucson police say.

Sergio Agustin Oliveros, 41, left St. Joseph’s Hospital Thursday afternoon against medical advice and was reportedly seen near East Broadway Boulevard and South Wilmot Road wearing only a hospital gown.

He was apprehended by police on Christmas Eve night on Tucson’s east side.

Police say Oliveros was the driver in a fatal crash on Dec. 20 near the intersection of South Pantano Parkway and East Golf Links Road.

Police say Angelica Ceniceros, 31, was killed after she was hit by a Cadillac driven by Oliveros. The driver sped through a red light and the wreck was DUI-related, police have said.

Oliveros was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of murder and booked in to the Pima County jail, police said Saturday in a news release. His bond was set at $1 million.